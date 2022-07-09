Democratic voters growing anxious ahead of November

As frustrations grow among Democrats at both the grassroots and national level, many voters are now wondering what the party has done to earn their vote ahead of November's midterm elections. What rhetorical and procedural moves should Democrats make to motivate their base to get out the vote? Fernand Amandi, Brittany Packnett Cunningham and Linh Nguyen join Tiffany Cross to discuss.July 9, 2022