IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Democratic voters growing anxious ahead of November

    12:06
  • UP NEXT

    Gen Z eligible to run for Congress for the first time

    06:00

  • Black farmers face delays in pandemic debt-relief as prices soar

    09:16

  • NFL partners with Ice Cube for economic equity initiative

    05:51

  • NBA Legend Grant Hill pens new autobiography

    08:29

  • The first Black female District Attorney of Fulton County is going after Trump and his allies

    08:54

  • Families urge the U.S. to bring detained Americans in Russia back home

    05:50

  • How humans are driving elephants from their land

    05:47

  • Can young people save our Democracy?

    07:00

  • Migrants suffer through dangerous journeys while crossing the U.S. Border

    05:50

  • Holiday Flight Cancellations, Delays Cause Chaos At Airlines

    05:17

  • Is Travel Reimbursement for Abortions the New Corporate Perk?

    04:08

  • Supreme Court overturns Roe V. Wade, setting reproductive rights back 50 years

    07:47

  • Pleas to bring WNBA star Brittney Griner home from a Russian prison grow desperate

    05:20

  • SCOTUS Rules Police Officers Can't be sued for Miranda Warning Violation

    05:51

  • Jan. 6 hearings reveal Trump's attempt to corrupt democracy

    07:22

  • Mystal: "The horror of this decision doesn't stop"

    07:29

  • Jan. 6 Committee reveals Mike Pence hid in a parking garage during insurrection

    08:51

  • Herschel Walker Acknowledges 3 Previously Unmentioned Children

    06:56

  • Celebrating all dads Father's Day 2022

    06:02

Cross Connection

Democratic voters growing anxious ahead of November

12:06

As frustrations grow among Democrats at both the grassroots and national level, many voters are now wondering what the party has done to earn their vote ahead of November's midterm elections. What rhetorical and procedural moves should Democrats make to motivate their base to get out the vote? Fernand Amandi, Brittany Packnett Cunningham and Linh Nguyen join Tiffany Cross to discuss.July 9, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Democratic voters growing anxious ahead of November

    12:06
  • UP NEXT

    Gen Z eligible to run for Congress for the first time

    06:00

  • Black farmers face delays in pandemic debt-relief as prices soar

    09:16

  • NFL partners with Ice Cube for economic equity initiative

    05:51

  • NBA Legend Grant Hill pens new autobiography

    08:29

  • The first Black female District Attorney of Fulton County is going after Trump and his allies

    08:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All