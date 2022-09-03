IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Cross Connection

David A. Arnold releases his second stand-up comedy special on Netflix

02:13

David A. Arnold is a 20-year stand-up veteran who's worked behind the scenes writing and producing for sitcoms. Now, the spotlight is on him as he releases his second stand-up comedy special 'It Ain't For The Weak' on Netflix.Sept. 3, 2022

