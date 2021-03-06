Dr. Anthony Fauci addresses concerns among Black communities on vaccine quality, access

BREAKING: Senate passes $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill, including $1,400 stimulus checks, with no Republican support
Dr. Anthony Fauci addresses concerns among Black communities on vaccine quality, access06:51
The COVID-19 vaccines are all effective Dr. Anthony Fauci affirms, as some in the Black community reportedly fear that the single-dose vaccine might be less effective, and more highly promoted to them. Fauci also tells Tiffany Cross, ‘The president has made it very clear that we are going to have equity.’