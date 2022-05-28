IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Black Wall Street Legacy Festival honors 101st Anniversary of Tulsa Massacre

    05:06

  • NRA holds convention in Texas just days after Uvalde mass shooting

    08:08

  • How do we bring Brittney Griner home?

    05:40
  • Now Playing

    Convincing your non-political friends and family to vote

    06:49
  • UP NEXT

    A Look Ahead to Georgia's 2022 Midterm Election

    06:01

  • President Biden signs police reform executive order

    07:00

  • Biden, South Korea's president discuss joint military exercises to deter North Korea nuclear threat

    03:43

  • Biden to use military to fly over baby formula from Europe

    06:16

  • Federal judge blocks Biden admin. from lifting Title 42

    06:25

  • Health officials warn of surge in Covid cases

    04:41

  • Oklahoma passed what could be the nation's strictest abortion ban

    06:30

  • As public Jan. 6th hearings draw closer, new revelations continue to be revealed

    08:46

  • N.Y. Gov. Hochul calls Buffalo supermarket gunman a ‘coward’

    01:41

  • N.Y. Gov. Hochul calls Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect a ‘coward’

    01:41

  • Sonya Curry reveals personal life in new memoir

    04:20

  • Report Says ICE can spy on the majority of adults in the U.S.

    07:05

  • House committee to hold first hearing on U.F.O.s in more than 50 years

    05:33

  • Breaking down outreach to Latino voters and discrimination

    08:19

  • Highlights and headlines in sports

    05:32

  • The DOI releases initial findings of Indian Boarding School investigation

    05:15

Cross Connection

Convincing your non-political friends and family to vote

06:49

What do you say to friends and loved ones who claim voting never changes anything? Latosha Brown of Black Voters Matter and political firebrand Roland Martin join Tiffany Cross to discuss how we can hold elected officials accountable without stoking cynicism among would-be voters of color.May 28, 2022

  • Black Wall Street Legacy Festival honors 101st Anniversary of Tulsa Massacre

    05:06

  • NRA holds convention in Texas just days after Uvalde mass shooting

    08:08

  • How do we bring Brittney Griner home?

    05:40
  • Now Playing

    Convincing your non-political friends and family to vote

    06:49
  • UP NEXT

    A Look Ahead to Georgia's 2022 Midterm Election

    06:01

  • President Biden signs police reform executive order

    07:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All