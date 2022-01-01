Congressional Democrats and Trump to have dueling Jan. 6 events commemorating Capitol attack
07:49
Share this -
copied
This week marks one year since one of the worst attacks on our democracy since the Civil War, and Democrats and Republicans will be commemorating in very different ways. Lucy Caldwell and Jason Johnson join Tiffany Cross to discuss.Jan. 1, 2022
A New Year's Midterms Preview
08:20
How To Relieve New Year’s Hangovers – And Prevent Them In The First Place
03:13
Omicron variant shakes up the sports world
06:19
Now Playing
Congressional Democrats and Trump to have dueling Jan. 6 events commemorating Capitol attack
07:49
UP NEXT
Democrats race to pass Biden's agenda before midterm mania consumes D.C.
09:39
New Year, New Me? Not So Fast Baby, It's Covid Outside