Confronting a suicide crisis among teenagers of color
07:09
Share this -
copied
Suicide attempts by Black teens increased by 80 percent over the past two decades. What is causing this crisis - and what can be done to stop it? Tiffany Cross discusses with Dr. Michael A. Lindsey and suicide attempt survivor Jordan Burnham.Dec. 5, 2021
Stacey Abrams and the State of Georgia Politics
08:00
Remembering Virgil Abloh
05:41
Confronting a suicide crisis among teenagers of color
07:09
New York City opens the nation's first overdose prevention center
04:23
Supreme Court appears poised to overturn Roe v. Wade