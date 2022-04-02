IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Oscars Incident Sheds New Light on Alopecia

    06:19
    Conflict in Ukraine is on the verge of creating a Global Food Crisis

    05:15
    California Task Force votes to limit reparations only to descendants of enslaved people

    08:59

  • Yvette Nicole Brown: "...Men don't get to express how they feel, so it comes out as aggression"

    04:49

  • The Senate Judiciary Committee prepares to vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's SCOTUS nomination on Monday

    10:26

  • Will Packer is making history producing the 94th Academy Awards

    05:53

  • An exclusive interview with Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams

    11:06

  • Russian court extends WNBA star Brittney Griner's arrest to May 19

    08:02

  • ABA gives SCOTUS nominee highest possible rating ahead of Monday's confirmation hearing

    08:11

  • U.S. government warns Russia may plan false-flag chemical weapon attack on Ukraine

    05:36

  • Comparing the coverage of war in Europe versus war in Africa

    04:58

  • Medical students reveal different experiences of being trapped in Sumy, Ukraine

    07:05

  • Rep. Gregory Meeks: "We need to give Ukraine everything that they need"

    07:51

  • WH: VP Harris' trip to Poland and Romania demonstrated unity in the face of Russia's aggression

    07:36

  • Coping with the growing nuclear threat

    06:04

  • State Department: "All Americans should leave Russia now"

    11:35

  • Is Ukraine Crisis Overshadowing Domestic Agenda?

    08:03

  • "They are trapped there," Africans and Indians report racism and hostility while trying to flee conflict in Ukraine

    07:21

  • Russia poses a national security threat to the U.S.

    08:02

  • NATO shoots down idea of Ukrainian 'no fly zone'

    07:25

Cross Connection

Conflict in Ukraine is on the verge of creating a Global Food Crisis

05:15

Ukraine, a.k.a. the "breadbasket of Europe," produces about 10% of the world's wheat, 14 % of it's corn, and half of its sunflower oil. Joseph Glauber from the International Food Policy Research Institute explains that the war in Ukraine, not only endangers the country's sovereignty, but also could bring about a global food shortage.April 2, 2022

