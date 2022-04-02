Conflict in Ukraine is on the verge of creating a Global Food Crisis
Ukraine, a.k.a. the "breadbasket of Europe," produces about 10% of the world's wheat, 14 % of it's corn, and half of its sunflower oil. Joseph Glauber from the International Food Policy Research Institute explains that the war in Ukraine, not only endangers the country's sovereignty, but also could bring about a global food shortage.April 2, 2022
