Comparing the coverage of war in Europe versus war in Africa

As its isolation from the international community grows, Russia is turning to allied nations in Africa and South America, many of whom are coping with humanitarian crises of their own. Journalist and author Frankie Edozien joins Tiffany Cross to discuss the differences in how war and conflict are covered by the global media.March 12, 2022

