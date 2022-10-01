IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Communities of color most at risk from climate change

    04:26
  • UP NEXT

    No pets left behind

    06:50

  • Jackson, Mississippi's Water Crisis

    03:41

  • GOP turns to old methods to get out the vote - blaming crime spikes on Dems

    03:46

  • Local group provides 3,000 meals a day to Floridians after Ian

    04:02

  • Is "The Woman King" historically accurate?

    02:15

  • Puerto Rico Struggles to Recover After Fiona Wiped Out Power and Water

    03:14

  • Justice Department Undercounted Nearly 1,000 Deaths in Custody

    05:14

  • Breaking the stigma around Black men and mental health

    04:15

  • Celtics head coach Ime Udoka suspended ahead of season

    04:19

  • After 7 weeks, Jackson, MS finally has clean water back in their pipes

    08:20

  • Are Black Men the Key to Stacey Abrams Becoming Georgia's Next Governor?

    09:41

  • What's the future of work in the United States?

    06:28

  • The real world consequences of a nationwide abortion ban

    06:05

  • DOJ appeals judge's decision to delay criminal investigation

    09:25

  • The changing face of news media

    06:23

  • David A. Arnold releases his second stand-up comedy special on Netflix

    02:13

  • How do civil wars start?

    05:13

  • President Joe Biden delivers a prime-time speech warning about the potential collapse of democracy

    03:40

  • Jackson water crisis enters 6th day with no solution in sight

    04:42

Cross Connection

Communities of color most at risk from climate change

04:26

As warmer temperatures intensify natural disasters, Black and brown communities will bear the brunt of the devastation. Dr. Mustafa Santiago Ali of the National Wildlife Federation and Latosha Brown of Black Voters Matter join Tiffany Cross to discuss how we can make sure communities are prepared for the natural disasters scientists predict are coming their way.Oct. 1, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Communities of color most at risk from climate change

    04:26
  • UP NEXT

    No pets left behind

    06:50

  • Jackson, Mississippi's Water Crisis

    03:41

  • GOP turns to old methods to get out the vote - blaming crime spikes on Dems

    03:46

  • Local group provides 3,000 meals a day to Floridians after Ian

    04:02

  • Is "The Woman King" historically accurate?

    02:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All