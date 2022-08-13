IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Coachella's parent company donated to anti-abortion organization

    Mississippi's got issues

  • Bad Bunny kicks off world tour in Puerto Rico

  • The RAP Act would bar the use of lyrics as evidence in criminal cases

  • Mar-a-lago search was reportedly to find classified nuclear documents

  • Victims who speak out against sexual abuse routinely face backlash

  • Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson gets 6 game suspension for sexual misconduct

  • Senate passes bipartisan funding bill for small police departments

  • Judge rules Tulsa Race Massacre survivors can move forward with lawsuit

  • Monkeypox, what it is, who it affects and what you can do to protect yourself

  • Billy Porter makes directing debut with "Anything's Possible'

  • Report: Ex-Trump staffer could be new conservative voice on "The View"

  • Blinken 'pressed' Kremlin to accept proposal that could bring Griner, Whelan home

  • DOJ probing Trump as part of its Jan. 6 criminal investigation

  • 101 days until the 2022 midterm elections

  • Sesame Place under fire after performer appears to snub two Black girls at theme park

  • Black Church leaders in Georgia unveil new initiative to boost voter turnout

  • Trump looks towards a 2024 presidential bid as risk of criminal charges mounts

  • Bipartisan victory for marriage equality on Capitol Hill

  • House passes bill protecting contraception access, but Democrats still have uphill battle

Cross Connection

Coachella's parent company donated to anti-abortion organization

05:26

Just days after Roe v. Wade was overturned, the Anschutz corporation, which owns the parent company that puts on Coachella, donated $75,000 to the anti-abortion Republican Attorneys General Association. MSNBC's Tiffany Cross speaks with Judd Legum about his reporting on this development.Aug. 13, 2022

