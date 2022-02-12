IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Questlove's "Summer of Soul" earns Oscar nomination for Best Documentary

    05:33

  • Romance scams surge as more people seek love online

    04:45
    Clearing the smoke on the right's manufactured crack pipe scandal

    06:43
    Allegations of shredded and flushed papers means Trump could be in deep doo-doo

    08:57

  • 2022 could be a historic year for Black women as candidates run nationwide

    08:13

  • The topic of menopause shouldn't be taboo

    07:40

  • ABC's new sitcom, "Abbott Elementary," has teachers laughing and relating

    05:25

  • Black Journalists launch new digital media start-up

    05:47

  • Over a dozen HBCUs face bomb threats as Black History Month kicks off

    05:16

  • Democracy in Danger

    11:15

  • New poll finds that 55% of teachers want to quit earlier than they had planned

    08:42

  • How Asian Americans really feel about affirmative action

    07:54

  • Latinos flex their growing political power as the United States' largest non-white voting bloc 

    06:19

  • "We're going to put her in this broken institution... and say good luck cleaning this up."

    07:40

  • Deon Cole on the end of award-winning sitcom "black-ish"

    05:44

  • The importance of estate planning for Black Americans

    06:57

  • Guaranteed basic income gains traction across the United States

    05:33

  • The Future of Police Reform

    06:06

  • It's the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Will there be a 50th?

    04:46

  • Young activists reignite the fight to lower the national voting age

    07:27

Cross Connection

Clearing the smoke on the right's manufactured crack pipe scandal

06:43

Executive director of the Drug Policy Alliance Kassandra Frederique and MSNBC Political Contributor Dr. Jason Johnson joins Tiffany Cross to debunk the GOP's latest fake story that went viral this week claiming the Biden Administration will spend $30 million on "free crack pipes."Feb. 12, 2022

