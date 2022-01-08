Chicago public schools cancel classes again on Friday
08:16
Share this -
copied
The Chicago teachers union vote to work remotely until school officials implement better COVID-19 protocols, as Chicago becomes a microcosm for the education dilemma facing schools, parents, and teachers nationwide.Jan. 8, 2022
Run-DMC icon Darryl "DMC" McDaniels authors new children's book
05:27
The trauma of family separation
06:20
Now Playing
Chicago public schools cancel classes again on Friday
08:16
UP NEXT
I had a black friend once: The need for interracial friendships
06:42
New York attorney general seeks to question Trump kids