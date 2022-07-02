IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How humans are driving elephants from their land

    05:47
  • Now Playing

    Can young people save our Democracy?

    07:00
  • UP NEXT

    Migrants suffer through dangerous journeys while crossing the U.S. Border

    05:50

  • Holiday Flight Cancellations, Delays Cause Chaos At Airlines

    05:17

  • Is Travel Reimbursement for Abortions the New Corporate Perk?

    04:08

  • Supreme Court overturns Roe V. Wade, setting reproductive rights back 50 years

    07:47

  • Pleas to bring WNBA star Brittney Griner home from a Russian prison grow desperate

    05:20

  • SCOTUS Rules Police Officers Can't be sued for Miranda Warning Violation

    05:51

  • Jan. 6 hearings reveal Trump's attempt to corrupt democracy

    07:22

  • Mystal: "The horror of this decision doesn't stop"

    07:29

  • Jan. 6 Committee reveals Mike Pence hid in a parking garage during insurrection

    08:51

  • Herschel Walker Acknowledges 3 Previously Unmentioned Children

    06:56

  • Celebrating all dads Father's Day 2022

    06:02

  • The Culture Is: Black Women

    05:06

  • States move to protect or restrict abortion access ahead of Supreme Court ruling

    05:08

  • Will the Jan. 6 hearings impact voters at the polls?

    06:01

  • Strippers protest for equity in the workplace and push to unionize

    08:14

  • DOJ to probe LA State Police over allegations of brutality and racism

    04:26

  • Rappers Young Thug and Gunna face RICO charges

    07:02

  • Illinois is Routinely Housing Wards Of State In Juvenile Jail

    06:16

Cross Connection

Can young people save our Democracy?

07:00

Young voters are on track to match 2018's record-breaking turnout for the 2022 midterms, but they aren't optimistic about the direction of the country. MSNBC's Tiffany Cross speaks with Denora Getachew and Chris Smalls on how to inspire more young people to get involved and vote.July 2, 2022

  • How humans are driving elephants from their land

    05:47
  • Now Playing

    Can young people save our Democracy?

    07:00
  • UP NEXT

    Migrants suffer through dangerous journeys while crossing the U.S. Border

    05:50

  • Holiday Flight Cancellations, Delays Cause Chaos At Airlines

    05:17

  • Is Travel Reimbursement for Abortions the New Corporate Perk?

    04:08

  • Supreme Court overturns Roe V. Wade, setting reproductive rights back 50 years

    07:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All