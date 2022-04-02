IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    California Task Force votes to limit reparations only to descendants of enslaved people

California is the first state to create a reparations task force. On Tuesday, the panel narrowly voted to limit eligibility to African Americans residents who are descendants of a chattel enslaved person or a free Black person in America prior to 1900. This leaves out nearly 200,000 Black immigrants in the state.April 2, 2022

