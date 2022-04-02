California Task Force votes to limit reparations only to descendants of enslaved people
California is the first state to create a reparations task force. On Tuesday, the panel narrowly voted to limit eligibility to African Americans residents who are descendants of a chattel enslaved person or a free Black person in America prior to 1900. This leaves out nearly 200,000 Black immigrants in the state.April 2, 2022
