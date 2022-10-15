IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Some Gen Z-ers disengage ahead of midterms

  • Herschel Walker Flashes Police Badge in Georgia Debate with Sen. Warnock

    Black farmers sue over debt relief program

    Addressing anti-Blackness in Latino communities

  • Tiffany Cross looks back at 31 years of Justice Clarence Thomas

  • Trevor Noah announces plan to leave "The Daily Show"

  • Herschel Walker: "I'm Not Saying She Did or Didn't Have [An Abortion]."

  • Aunjanue Ellis Channels Civil Rights Icon Fannie Lou Hamer in New Short Film

  • President Biden to pardon thousands convicted of marijuana possession

  • First debate kicks off in Wisconsin Senate Race

  • Communities of color most at risk from climate change

  • No pets left behind

  • Jackson, Mississippi's Water Crisis

  • GOP turns to old methods to get out the vote - blaming crime spikes on Dems

  • Local group provides 3,000 meals a day to Floridians after Ian

  • Is "The Woman King" historically accurate?

  • Puerto Rico Struggles to Recover After Fiona Wiped Out Power and Water

  • Justice Department Undercounted Nearly 1,000 Deaths in Custody

  • Breaking the stigma around Black men and mental health

  • Celtics head coach Ime Udoka suspended ahead of season

Cross Connection

Black farmers sue over debt relief program

Black farmers took the Biden administration to court this week over a $4 billion promise that never came to pass. The farmers say that the federal government broke its promise to help farmers of color get out of debt as part of the American Rescue Plan, leaving them in even deeper in debt while dealing with soaring costs.Oct. 15, 2022

