    Black Church leaders in Georgia unveil new initiative to boost voter turnout

Cross Connection

Black Church leaders in Georgia unveil new initiative to boost voter turnout

07:19

A group of Black clergy in Georgia are starting "Faith Works," a new project that will organize voting operations across more than 1,000 churches. MSNBC's Charles Blow talks to Bishop William Barber and Bishop Reginald Jackson about the importance of getting Americans to the polls for the 2022 midterms.July 23, 2022

