    Bipartisan victory for marriage equality on Capitol Hill

    06:13
Cross Connection

Bipartisan victory for marriage equality on Capitol Hill

06:13

After passing the House in a surprising bipartisan vote of 267-157, Rep. Jerry Nadler's Respect for Marriage Act faces an uncertain future in the Senate, where 60 votes are needed to codify federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages. Former Trump administration official and out, married man Gavin James Smith stops by the Cross Connection to talk what the new bill could mean for his marriage.July 23, 2022

