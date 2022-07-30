IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Billy Porter makes directing debut with "Anything's Possible'

Cross Connection

Billy Porter makes directing debut with "Anything's Possible'

Amazon Prime's "Anything's Possible" tells the story of a young trans girl, who finds love as she navigates her senior year in high school. The film marks the directing debut of Tony and Emmy-winning actor Billy Porter.July 30, 2022

    Billy Porter makes directing debut with "Anything's Possible'

