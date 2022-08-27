IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Cross Connection

Biden's federal student debt cancellation plan is better than you think

03:08

Rashad Robinson from Color of Change and Andrea Hailey of Vote.org stop by The Cross Connection with Jason Johnson to discuss President Biden's student loan cancellation plan. Federal student loan borrowers will be eligible for up to $10,000 in cancellation, or $20,000 if they received a Pell Grant.Aug. 27, 2022

