Cross Connection

Asian Americans' Influence on pop culture

06:11

Tiffany sits down with Jeff Yang, one of the authors of a new book called "Rise: A Pop History of Asian America from the Nineties to Now." They discuss the difference between appropriation and appreciation and how Asian Americans are impacting the movies you watch, the music you listen to and the food you eat.April 9, 2022

