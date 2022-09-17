IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Cross Connection

Are Black Men the Key to Stacey Abrams Becoming Georgia's Next Governor?

09:41

"The gap between Black men and Black women was the difference of 370,000 votes in Georgia, and so we do have to close that gap." Terrance Woodbury, Roland Martin, Cliff Albright and Tiffany Cross discuss the impact Black men can have on the Georgia elections.Sept. 17, 2022

