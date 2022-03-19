ABA gives SCOTUS nominee highest possible rating ahead of Monday's confirmation hearing
The Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson begin Monday, March 21. Justice Correspondent for The Nation and New York Times best selling author, Elie Mystal, discusses Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court nomination process and what it would mean for her to be the first public defender on the Court since Thurgood Marshall.March 19, 2022
