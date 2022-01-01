It is now officially 2022 -- that means midterms are nigh. Can Democrats hold onto their slim majority on Capitol Hill in the wake of sinking approval numbers and rampant voter suppression from the GOP? Tiffany and her guests weigh in.Jan. 1, 2022
A New Year's Midterms Preview
