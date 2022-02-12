2022 could be a historic year for Black women as candidates run nationwide
North Carolina Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate Cheri Beasley and Democratic candidate for Iowa governor Deidre DeJear join Tiffany Cross to break down the state of their races and what their victories could mean for Black American women everywhere.Feb. 12, 2022
