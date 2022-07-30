IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Billy Porter makes directing debut with "Anything's Possible'

    03:58

  • Report: Ex-Trump staffer could be new conservative voice on "The View"

    03:55

  • Blinken 'pressed' Kremlin to accept proposal that could bring Griner, Whelan home

    03:29

  • DOJ probing Trump as part of its Jan. 6 criminal investigation

    03:02
  • Now Playing

    101 days until the 2022 midterm elections

    04:59
  • UP NEXT

    Sesame Place under fire after performer appears to snub two Black girls at theme park

    07:21

  • Black Church leaders in Georgia unveil new initiative to boost voter turnout

    07:19

  • Trump looks towards a 2024 presidential bid as risk of criminal charges mounts

    13:59

  • Bipartisan victory for marriage equality on Capitol Hill

    06:13

  • House passes bill protecting contraception access, but Democrats still have uphill battle

    09:12

  • WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency

    03:33

  • Emmy-Nominated Abbott Elementary Takes Us Back to School

    04:55

  • Malcolm Nance details experience in Ukraine and global extremism

    08:55

  • A D.C. branch of Courtwatch is ready to point out injustices in the D.C. courts

    06:17

  • The controversy of legacy-based admissions in higher education

    05:08

  • Will American Democracy Survive?

    08:27

  • Democratic voters growing anxious ahead of November

    12:06

  • Gen Z eligible to run for Congress for the first time

    06:00

  • Black farmers face delays in pandemic debt-relief as prices soar

    09:16

  • NFL partners with Ice Cube for economic equity initiative

    05:51

Cross Connection

101 days until the 2022 midterm elections

04:59

In the latest Gallup poll, at least half of Americans are more enthusiastic about voting in the upcoming midterms than in previous elections. Tiffany Cross breaks down what that could mean when it comes to young voters turning out in November.July 30, 2022

  • Billy Porter makes directing debut with "Anything's Possible'

    03:58

  • Report: Ex-Trump staffer could be new conservative voice on "The View"

    03:55

  • Blinken 'pressed' Kremlin to accept proposal that could bring Griner, Whelan home

    03:29

  • DOJ probing Trump as part of its Jan. 6 criminal investigation

    03:02
  • Now Playing

    101 days until the 2022 midterm elections

    04:59
  • UP NEXT

    Sesame Place under fire after performer appears to snub two Black girls at theme park

    07:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All