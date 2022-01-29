IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How Asian Americans really feel about affirmative action

  • Latinos flex their growing political power as the United States' largest non-white voting bloc 

    "We're going to put her in this broken institution... and say good luck cleaning this up."

    Deon Cole on the end of award-winning sitcom "black-ish"

  • The importance of estate planning for Black Americans

  • Guaranteed basic income gains traction across the United States

  • The Future of Police Reform

  • It's the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Will there be a 50th?

  • Young activists reignite the fight to lower the national voting age

  • Grading Biden's first year: Did he deliver for Black voters?

  • Tennis' no-vax Djokovic and NFL's white out problem

  • Crushing student loans affecting retirement plans for parent borrowers

  • Less Americans are saying "I Do"

  • Eviction crisis looms as covid surges

  • Democrats gear up to bring voting rights bills to the floor this week

  • Run-DMC icon Darryl "DMC" McDaniels authors new children's book

  • The trauma of family separation

  • Chicago public schools cancel classes again on Friday

  • I had a Black friend once: The need for interracial friendships

  • New York attorney general seeks to question Trump kids

Cross Connection

"We're going to put her in this broken institution... and say good luck cleaning this up."

President Joe Biden doubles-down on his campaign promise to seat a Black woman on the Supreme Court; Elie Mystal and Christopher Kang discuss the possible shortlist -- and what she'll be up against.Jan. 29, 2022

