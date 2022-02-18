Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officer convicted of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday at 10 a.m. ET.
Potter, who is white, fatally shot Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop in April 2021. In December, Potter testified that she had mistakenly drawn her gun instead of her Taser before firing at Wright.
Prosecutors have asked for roughly seven years in prison for Potter. Her attorneys are seeking a lighter sentence, including probation only.
Prosecutor asks judge to sentence Potter to roughly 7 years
In arguments before the court, prosecutor Matthew Frank thanks the jury and Wright’s family. He asks Judge Regina Chu for Potter to receive a presumptive sentence of just over seven years behind bars.
“His name is Daunte Wright,” Frank says. “We have to say his name. He was not just a driver. He was a living human being, a life. The highest principle of law enforcement is the sanctity of life. And his life counted. His life mattered. And that life was taken.”
Potter’s “remorse is not enough,” he adds.
Supporters gather outside the courthouse
Small groups of people are gathering outside Hennepin County District Court, where Potter will be sentenced. Some of them are there to support Potter and others are there for Wright, according to local news reporter Lou Raguse.
