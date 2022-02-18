Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officer convicted of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

Potter, who is white, fatally shot Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop in April 2021. In December, Potter testified that she had mistakenly drawn her gun instead of her Taser before firing at Wright.

Prosecutors have asked for roughly seven years in prison for Potter. Her attorneys are seeking a lighter sentence, including probation only.