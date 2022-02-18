SEE NEW POSTS

Attorneys for Wright's family respond to sentence Attorneys representing Wright's family issued a statement in response to the sentence, calling Judge Chu's sympathetic remarks toward Potter "devastating." "Today's sentencing of Kim Potter leaves the family of Daunte Wright completely stunned," attorneys Ben Crump, Antonio Romanucci and Jeff Storms wrote. "While there is a small sense of justice because she will serve nominal time, the family is also deeply disappointed there was not a greater level of accountability." "The Judge's comments at sentencing showed a clear absence of compassion for the victim in this tragedy and were devastating to the family," they continued. "Judge Chu's comments about Potter resembled those of a job recommendation and not that of a senseless and preventable death of a promising young life." NEWS ALERT: @AttorneyCrump and co-counsel @TonyRomanucci and @Jeff_Storms respond to the sentencing of former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officer Kim Potter. pic.twitter.com/Sl79sHeqSU — Ben Crump Law, PLLC (@BenCrumpLaw) February 18, 2022 Share this -







Here's a breakdown of Potter's sentence Potter's 24-month sentence is well below the 86-month sentence requested by the state of Minnesota. Judge Chu said 16 months of the sentence are to be served in prison. She will serve the rest under supervised release if she has no disciplinary issues while in prison. She gets credit for 58 days already served in prison. Potter will also have to pay a $1,000 fine. Chu became emotional while addressing the court after handing down Potter's sentence. "She never intended to hurt anyone," Chu said. "Her conduct cries out for a sentence significantly below the guidelines." It's unclear what impact Potter's sentencing will have on future police brutality cases. As Ja'han Jones writes for The ReidOut Blog: Potter’s criminal conviction was unusual given the documented history of police officers in the U.S. evading punishment for inflicting violence on Black victims. Her case challenged the jury’s willingness to accept an officer’s pretense for violence. Although the problem of anti-Black police brutality existed before Potter, and continues after her conviction, the rarity of police accountability has given her case outsize importance to activists and observers looking for racial justice. Share this -







Potter sentenced to 16 months in prison Judge Chu sentences Potter to 24 months, with 16 months served in prison. The rest of the sentence will be served under supervised release. Potter will also be fined $1,000. Share this -







Judge says Potter has proven to be ‘extremely remorseful’ Judge Chu calls this case “one of the saddest I’ve had on my 20 years on the bench.” She says Potter made a “tragic error” in fatally shooting Wright. “There is no question that Mrs. Potter is extremely remorseful,” Chu says, adding that she does not believe Potter presents “a danger of future crimes.” Share this -







Defense attorney calls for ‘mercy and forgiveness’ for Potter “Mercy and forgiveness” should play a role in the court’s sentencing decision, defense attorney Engh argues. He says Potter is a “loving mother” to two sons and deserves a lesser sentence than what’s suggested by state guidelines. Potter “should be helped,” Engh says, adding: “I don’t think she’s ever going to get over” killing Wright. Engh also argues that Wright’s effort to evade arrest was a “violent act” that could have “harmed” officers at the scene. Wright wasn’t armed, and prosecutors argued during Potter’s trial that Wright wasn’t acting aggressively. Judge Chu orders a 15-minute recess and says Potter will be given the opportunity to address the court when they return. Share this -







Potter’s mental, physical health declining in prison, attorney says In arguing against a prison sentence, defense attorney Engh says Potter would be “vulnerable to assault” as a former police officer if put in a prison’s general population. Potter is largely isolated in her current incarceration situation, which is causing her mental and physical health to “decline,” Engh says. “If you send her to prison, you will harm her,” Engh says. “And we are not in the business of harming defendants.” Share this -







Defense attorney downplays Potter’s mugshot smile Defense attorney Paul Engh tells the court that Potter didn’t mean to be “disrespectful” by smiling in her post-conviction mugshot. He says prison officials asked her to smile and she complied. Engh asks the judge for a lighter sentence than what prosecutors are requesting, arguing she has shown adequate remorse for her crime. “This was an unintentional crime,” he says. “It was an accident. It was a mistake.” Share this -







Mother of Wright’s 2-year-old son says she has PTSD Chyna Whitaker, the mother of Wright’s 2-year-old son, wept as she addressed the court. She was in the car when Wright was shot on April 11. “Kim Potter took my son’s best friend away from him and things haven’t been the same since,” Whitaker said. “I am now a single mother. Not by choice.” Whitaker says she suffers from PTSD and has “extreme anxiety” of being pulled over by police. Share this -





