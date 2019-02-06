Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring admits he wore blackface

Craig Melvin

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring says he wore blackface at 1980 college party

02:59

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring admits to having a photo in blackface from his college years. Herring called it "a onetime occurrence" and said, "I accept full responsibility for my conduct." NBC News’ Hans Nichols reports.Feb. 6, 2019

    02:59

