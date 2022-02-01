Two Connecticut detectives placed on leave over handling of Black women's deaths
Two Connecticut police officers have been placed on leave after accusations of mishandling investigations into the deaths of two Black women. NBC News’ Janelle Griffith speaks about the Bridgeport investigation and what could happen next.Feb. 1, 2022
