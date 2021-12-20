Trump files lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James
01:57
Share this -
copied
Former President Trump has filed a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James who has been investigating him and his company and asserts that the attorney general has acted inappropriately. NBC's Pete Williams has details.Dec. 20, 2021
UP NEXT
'Our vaccines work': Dr. Aditi Nerurkar on protecting against Omicron variant
08:37
'These people need a message of hope': Kentucky pastor says of tornado aftermath
03:45
‘Extremely interesting’: David Drucker says of Donald Trump Jr. texts
04:10
'The support has been overwhelming’: Muhlenberg Co. judge executive on Kentucky tornado aftermath
04:08
'Covid is not going to go away without action': First U.S. covid-19 vaccine recipient
09:33
FDA authorizes Pfizer Covid booster dose for ages 16 and 17