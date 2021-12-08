There are ‘tremendous downsides’: Wall Street Journal reporter on Instagram’s impact on kids
Instagram is testifying before the senate committee on the possible dangers the social media site has on kids and what they are doing to protect them. MSNBC’s Craig Melvin is joined by Wall Street Journal reporter Deepa Seetharaman to discuss the questions she wants answered during the hearing.Dec. 8, 2021
