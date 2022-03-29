Supreme Court hears burn pit veteran's wrongful termination case

New York Times opinion writer Megan Stack and MSNBC legal analyst Danny Cevallos join Craig Melvin to discuss Iraq war veteran Le Roy Torres’ lawsuit over burn pit injuries making its way to the Supreme Court and why the case is relevant to the discussion of state’s rights. “This is a burn pit case that has almost nothing to do with burn pits,” Danny Cevallos says. "It has instead to do with state sovereignty.”March 29, 2022