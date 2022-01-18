Supreme Court hears arguments on Boston's refusal to fly Christian flag above City Hall
The Supreme Court heard arguments in a case against the city of Boston for their refusal to fly a Christian flag over City Hall. NBC's Pete Williams reports on the arguments each side made and what questions the justices had.Jan. 18, 2022
