    Sen. Graham will vote no on Judge Jackson's Supreme Court nomination

Craig Melvin

Sen. Graham will vote no on Judge Jackson's Supreme Court nomination

00:50

Sen. Lindsey Graham. R-S.C., announced on the Senate floor that he would not vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. Sen. Graham had previously voted to confirm her to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.March 31, 2022

    Sen. Graham will vote no on Judge Jackson's Supreme Court nomination

