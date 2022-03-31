Sen. Graham will vote no on Judge Jackson's Supreme Court nomination
00:50
Share this -
copied
Sen. Lindsey Graham. R-S.C., announced on the Senate floor that he would not vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. Sen. Graham had previously voted to confirm her to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.March 31, 2022
Biden administration weighs releasing one million barrels of oil a day from reserves
02:51
Now Playing
Sen. Graham will vote no on Judge Jackson's Supreme Court nomination
00:50
UP NEXT
Justice Clarence Thomas discharged from hospital
00:34
'No time to wait': Former Zelenskyy press secretary discusses his upcoming address to Congress
05:12
White House discussing possible Biden trip to Europe
02:25
Ukrainian officials report maternity hospital hit by Russian attack