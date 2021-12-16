Remaining 12 missionaries held hostage in Haiti released by gang

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Remaining 12 missionaries held hostage in Haiti released by gang00:48
More than two months after they were kidnapped, the remaining 12 missionaries held hostage by a Haitian gang have been released. Five of the hostages were freed last month.Dec. 16, 2021
