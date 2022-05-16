IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Photos show Kathy Barnette marching at Capitol on Jan. 6

Craig Melvin

Photos show Kathy Barnette marching at Capitol on Jan. 6

Photos have surfaced that show Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette marching at near Capitol Hill on January6, 2021 as part of the protest against certifying the electoral college count for the 2020 presidential election. NBC's Dasha Burns reports.May 16, 2022

    Photos show Kathy Barnette marching at Capitol on Jan. 6

