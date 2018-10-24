Craig Melvin

Pete Williams: What we know so far about the suspicious devices

NBC's Pete Williams explains the contents of the suspicious packages sent to the Clintons, Obamas and other political figures.Oct. 24, 2018

  • Pete Williams: What we know so far about the suspicious devices

    02:00

  • Suspicious package sent to CNN was addressed to fmr. CIA Director Brennan

    03:52

  • Marijuana on the ballot?

    04:03

  • Fear and falsehoods – is Trump’s midterm strategy effective?

    13:45

  • Fight for control of Congress may be decided in Minnesota

    04:07

  • Several racially-tinged incidents make news as midterms near

    04:38

BEST OF MSNBC

Play All

BEST OF MSNBC