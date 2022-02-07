IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary heats up between Dr. Oz and hedge fund executive

Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary heats up between Dr. Oz and hedge fund executive

NBC's Dasha Burns reports on the heated Pennsylvania Republican Senate primary between multiple candidates including Dr. Mehmet Oz and hedge fund executive David McCormick. The state Republican committee has not yet endorsed a candidate after their most recent meeting.Feb. 7, 2022

