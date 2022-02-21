Parents opposing mask mandates bombard school districts with sham legal claims
02:35
Share this -
copied
Parents who oppose mask mandates in schools are engaging in a tactic known as "paper terrorism," a tactic that hopes to force a policy change by bombarding them with false or irrelevant lawsuits. NBC's Ben Collins has details on the tactic.Feb. 21, 2022
Now Playing
Parents opposing mask mandates bombard school districts with sham legal claims
02:35
UP NEXT
Can U.S. and Russia reach diplomatic solution to Ukraine crisis?
03:06
'Really unfortunate': Rep. Colin Allred on GOP Russian sanctions bill
04:02
'Things might change in the future' Dr. Jerrilyn Jones on new mask CDC guidance
04:34
Remington settles with families of Sandy Hook victims
03:41
Prince Andrew to settle lawsuit with Epstein accuser