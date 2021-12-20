'I'm not blaming anybody': Manchin defends decision to oppose Build Back Better bill
03:11
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., defended his decision to oppose the Build Back Better bill in Congress during a local radio interview. NBC's Mike Memoli reports from the White House as Democrats consider the next steps for President Biden's agenda.Dec. 20, 2021
