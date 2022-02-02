Lt. Col. Vindman files lawsuit against Giuliani and other Trump allies
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a witness in former President Trump's first impeachment trial, has filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani and other Trump allies over allegations of witness intimidation.Feb. 2, 2022
Lt. Col. Vindman files lawsuit against Giuliani and other Trump allies
