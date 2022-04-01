Lawmaker on Ukraine aid 'There's no way all $14 billion...have been able to be deployed.'
Craig Melvin Spoke with Congressman Warren Davidson (R-OH) aboutthe complications around getting US aid to Ukraine, including weapons and supplies, as well as Biden's decision to release oil from the strategic oil reserves.April 1, 2022
