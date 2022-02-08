Intelligence official: Russia could have enough troops to invade Ukraine in 2-3 weeks
A western intelligence official has told NBC News that if Russian forces continue to mass on the Ukrainian border, Russia will have enough troops to launch a full invasion within the next two to three weeks. NBC News’ Richard Engel reports from Mariupol, Ukraine. Feb. 8, 2022
