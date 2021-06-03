I want to protect myself and my clients: Salon owner on participating in White House ‘Shots at the Shop’ initiative

I want to protect myself and my clients: Salon owner on participating in White House ‘Shots at the Shop’ initiative06:29
The White House is starting a “Shots at the Shop” initiative aimed at convincing people to get vaccines through the camaraderie of barbershops and beauty salons. MSNBC’s Craig Melvin is joined by Katrina Randolph, co-founder of Tre Shadez Hair Studio and Stephen Thomas, director of the University of Maryland’s Center for Health Equity to discuss the impact this initiative can have on communities of color.