I see the challenges the black community has, I also empathize with African American cops: Charleston Deputy County Administrator

MSNBC’s Craig Melvin sat down with three black law enforcement officers. Shanette Hall, Missouri police officer and second vice president of the Ethical Society of Police, Yuseff Hamm, NYPD Detective and Eric Watson, the deputy county administrator of public safety for Charleston County, South Carolina share their personal experiences with race and policing, what it has been like this past year in law enforcement with cases like George Floyd and the changes they hope to see in the future.