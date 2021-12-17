How the Biden administration’s ‘test-to-stay’ policy aims to keep kids in school
02:44
Share this -
copied
The Biden administration is set to roll out a program in schools across the country called “test-to-stay” with the goal of keeping children in schools as the Covid-19 omicron variant spreads around the country. NBC News’ Heidi Przybyla reports. Dec. 17, 2021
UP NEXT
'Our vaccines work': Dr. Aditi Nerurkar on protecting against Omicron variant
08:37
'These people need a message of hope': Kentucky pastor says of tornado aftermath
03:45
‘Extremely interesting’: David Drucker says of Donald Trump Jr. texts
04:10
'The support has been overwhelming’: Muhlenberg Co. judge executive on Kentucky tornado aftermath
04:08
'Covid is not going to go away without action': First U.S. covid-19 vaccine recipient
09:33
FDA authorizes Pfizer Covid booster dose for ages 16 and 17