LIVE AUDIO: Supreme Court hears challenges to Texas abortion law

Craig Melvin

How Justice Kavanaugh may have upended the Texas abortion ban with one simple question

08:25

The Supreme Court on Monday is taking up two challenges to the Texas law that has all but stopped abortions in the state. Ken Dilanian, Joyce Vance, and Kim Wehle discuss how Justice Brett Kavanaugh displayed how the unique structure of the Texas abortion law could be used to bypass constitutional rights like freedom of religion and the 2nd amendment with one single question. Nov. 1, 2021

