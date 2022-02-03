House holds roundtable on Washington Commanders toxic workplace reports
The House oversight committee held a roundtable on reports of a toxic workplace culture at the newly-renamed Washington Commanders football organization with six former team employees. NBC's Ali Vitali reports from Capitol Hill.Feb. 3, 2022
