    Highland Park mayor 'almost threw up' after learning child's parents were both killed

    01:17
    Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh likely killed by Israeli gunfire, U.S. says

    03:08

  • Rep. Bush on SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade and her experience with abortion care services

    05:16

  • Sen. Chris Coons on bipartisan gun bill in Senate and Biden's call for gas tax holiday 

    07:01

  • Fed raises interest rates by 0.75%, marking biggest hike since 1994

    05:54

  • POLITICO correspondent on vote count memo from Pence's lawyer

    03:15

  • Florida only state to not order Covid vaccines for children under five

    02:21

  • Sen. Stabenow, member of bipartisan gun group, shares details of framework deal on guns

    04:33

  • Justice department files hate crime charges against Buffalo shooting suspect

    00:39

  • Nick Quested discusses how Jan. 6 committee used his videos of Capitol riots

    04:32

  • Country cannot heal without 'some marker of truth': Rep. Andy Kim on Jan. 6 riots

    04:10

  • Banging of the doors 'still haunts me': Rep. Madeleine Dean revisits Jan. 6 at Capitol

    07:23

  • TX Rep. on shooting survivors' stories: Every legislator has an obligation to visualize the details

    01:16

  • TX State Senator on Uvalde school shooting: "It could be any one of us"

    09:57

  • Founder of Moms Demand Action: We're only as safe as closest state with weakest gun laws

    01:58

  • Rep. Shontel Brown on shooting survivors testifying before Congress: "These children matter"

    06:20

  • Founder of Moms Demand Action: Everyone has easy access to guns, particularly those under 21

    05:07

  • Fmr. U.S. Defense Attaché to Russia: Zelenskky is the 'Anti-Putin', shows 'true leadership' on the front lines

    04:20

  • Trauma surgeon on day-to-day gun crime: Public has been 'shielded from this'

    04:29

  • PA congressman on gun safety legislation: "Whatever gets us the biggest yes vote"

    06:17

Craig Melvin

Highland Park mayor 'almost threw up' after learning child's parents were both killed

01:17

Highland Park, Ill. Mayor Nancy Rotering said she almost became sick after realizing the parents of Aiden McCarthy were both shot and killed during the city's Independence Day parade that left five others dead. Rotering detailed the aftermath of the shooting and how politicians should approach new gun laws.July 6, 2022

